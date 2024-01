Donna Sublett's legacy and significance to the University of Florida Gulf Coast athletic programmes formed the basis for her recognition as a 2023-2024 Honorary Letterwinner. This is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon an extracurricular athlete.

For the University of Florida Gulf Coast, Donna Sublett is living history. Her contribution and importance to the university's athletics and student-athlete programmes has earned her the highest award given to a non-student. She became the twelfth person to receive the award on 6 January.

The Sublett surname is an integral part of the development of the students and the University. Not only her commitment, but also that of her late husband, Jim, has been crucial to the growth and visibility of many of the activities that have taken place. They have donated more than three million dollars to study, work and implement programmes such as the Sublett Family Strength and Conditioning Centre, which has been in operation for nine years.

Donna and Jim's relationship with the University of Florida Gulf Coast spans more than two decades. It all began before the institution had many of its current facilities, including the Alico Arena.

Honorary Athlete is the highest award you can receive without university affiliation. FGCU

It was Donna's way of thinking and doing that carried on the family legacy. She funded several scholarships at the University of Florida Gulf Coast, allowing many students to continue their education and work both in and out of the classroom. Her altruism and selflessness are gestures that will be remembered forever.

One of the areas in which she has always given a great deal of time and effort is heart disease and its treatment and consequences. Donna has always been very conscious of prevention and the need to raise awareness to avoid irreversible mistakes, having suffered two heart attacks herself.





The Sublett family's impact on the University of Florida Gulf Coast has been so significant that since 2012, an annual award has been established in their name to recognise outstanding contributors who have fostered goodwill and enhanced the image of men's basketball at UFGC.

In 2015, the Sublett family donated $1 million to create the Sublett Family Strength and Conditioning Center, located next to FGCU's Alico Arena. The facility allows athletes in the fifteen sports offered at Florida Gulf Coast to use all areas and move easily between them for training and practice. The lives of student-athletes have been transformed by the availability of these resources.