USA Baseball has revealed the 2024 National High School Invitational (NHSI) Field, which will take place from April 10-13 in Cary, North Carolina, featuring 16 teams, including defending champion and top contender Huntington Beach High School from California.





USA Baseball has officially announced the 16 teams for the 2024 National High School Invitational (NHSI), presented by the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance and scheduled to be held in Cary, specifically at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in the city.

The city, with a population close to 180,000, will host teams with renowned histories and accomplishments. The defending champion and seven-time NHSI participant, Huntington Beach High School (Huntington Beach, California), will be present, along with the three-time champion, Orange Lutheran High School (Orange, California).

"There is no better way to start our 2024 season than with the eleventh annual National High School Invitational," said USA Baseball's Executive Director/CEO, Paul Seiler. He also expressed, "This tournament offers an unparalleled history of phenomenal players and talented champions, and we look forward to adding more to that in just a few months. We are extremely excited to welcome the sixteen teams, as well as their families and fans, to the USA Baseball National Training Complex in April."

"The GRSA is proud to be a host partner for the NHSI 2024 for the eleventh year," said Tori Collins, Director of the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance. "We have always valued our relationship with USA Baseball and take pride in the many outstanding events it brings to the National Training Complex in Cary each year. Not only does the NHSI have a tremendous economic impact on our community, but it also strengthens Cary's brand as one of the top destinations for amateur sports in the United States and an excellent host for our nation's top athletes."

Huntington Beach won its second NHSI Title with seven-run ninth Inning. USABASEBALL





As for the participating teams, one of the contenders will be Huntington Beach, who has clinched the NHSI title twice and is one of the three schools with multiple championships in the tournament. Meanwhile, neighboring Orange Lutheran will seek their fourth title. The Lancers aim to replicate their glory days (2017 to 2019), where they achieved an unprecedented record, winning three consecutive NHSI titles. Orange Lutheran concluded the 2023 season with a record of 20-12-1 and secured a spot in the CIF SoCal Division I Baseball Championships.

Harvard-Westlake School (Studio City, California), a three-time NHSI participant, returns to the field for the first time since 2019. The Wolverines have reached the tournament final in each of their three appearances, boasting an overall record of 9-3 and finishing as runners-up in 2012, 2013, and 2019. Additionally, Nevada's 5A state champion, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada), will play in the NHSI for the third time and the second consecutive year.

Farragut High School (Knoxville, Tennessee), the 2023 4A state champion in Tennessee, returns to the NHSI field for the first time since 2015. Puyallup High School (Puyallup, Washington) also makes an appearance in the tournament for the first time in nine years after posting a 3-1 record in 2015.

Oilers strike first! Tony Martinez sends a ball up the middle for the game's first run 👊 pic.twitter.com/aP4GUfwEUe — USA Baseball Events (@USABEvents) April 1, 2023





Florida schools make a comeback to the NHSI. Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Florida) will make its third appearance in 2024 after participating in 2016 and 2017. Last season's 2A state champion, St. Johns Country Day High School (Orange Park, Florida), will play at the National Training Complex for the second time in three years, while Hagerty High School (Oviedo, Florida) will compete in the NHSI for the second consecutive year.

A stream of new additions highlights the eleventh annual tournament, as seven schools will participate in the NHSI for the first time, including 2023 5A state champion Casteel High School (Queen Creek, Arizona) and the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) titleholder in 2023, St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.). Additionally, Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, Arizona), Corona High School (Corona, California), Key West High School (Key West, Florida), and two host state schools, Apex Friendship High School (Apex, North Carolina) and Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, North Carolina), will join the field of 16 teams for the first time.

Teams are here for the 2024 National High School Invitational! Get ready, we'll see you in April 💪



➡️ https://t.co/jofxk8Chr6 pic.twitter.com/ZSJyrvTZij — USA Baseball Events (@USABEvents) January 8, 2024





It is important to note that the venue for the activities is more than significant. The USA Baseball National Training Complex (NTC), in partnership with the City of Cary, has been the official home of USA Baseball since 2007. The NTC has been the setting for the NHSI since its inception in 2012 and includes four baseball fields, all maintained to Major League Baseball (MLB) standards. Many of MLB's standout players, including four-time American League (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Mike Trout and two-time National League (NL) MVP Bryce Harper, have passed through, highlighting the significance of the location.

Among the talented players that the NHSI has had the honor of hosting are Cody Bellinger, the National League MVP in 2016, and Max Fried, the 2021 World Series champion, as well as All-Star Matt Olson and Gold Glove winner Anthony Volpe. Additionally, nine selections in the 2023 MLB Draft participated in the event, including Garrett Baumann, Eric Bitonti, Landen Maroudis, Noble Meyer, Adrian Santana, and Ralphy Velazquez, all selected in the first four rounds.

Regarding the tournament format, the NHSI is a single-elimination tournament, with each participating team guaranteed to play four games. The final bracket and schedule are yet to be determined and will be announced in due course.





The complete list of participants in the NHSI 2024:

Apex Friendship High School (Apex, North Carolina)

Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Casteel High School (Queen Creek, Arizona)

Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Corona High School (Corona, California)

Farragut High School (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Hagerty High School (Oviedo, Florida)

Harvard-Westlake School (Studio City, California)

Huntington Beach High School (Huntington Beach, California)

Key West High School (Key West, Florida)

Orange Lutheran High School (Orange, California)

Puyallup High School (Puyallup, Washington)

St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.)

St. Johns Country Day School (Orange Park, Florida)

Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Florida)

Wesleyan Christian Academy (High Point, North Carolina)