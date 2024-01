FIFA achieved its goal in Brazil: Imposing its rules above domestic law and reinstating the President of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues. In this way, it ensured the status quo and allowed football-business to continue as usual.

The Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice had removed the President of the CBF on 7 December due to the annulment of the elections that had declared him President in 2022. In response to this decision, they appointed José Perdiz, the head of the Superior Court of Sports Justice, as the intervener in the organization. The resolution resulted from an investigation by the 21st Private Law Court into the legality of the agreement signed between the CBF and the Public Ministry of Rio in March 2022. This agreement allowed Rodrigues to transition from interim to official president for four years, bypassing the fact that he did not have the authority to sign it and benefiting from the irregularity of his own election.

FIFA and CONMEBOL then warned the CBF that they did not recognize the appointed interim president, Mr. José Perdiz, and strongly threatened to exclude the "Canarinha" from international competitions. This included the Sub-23 Pre-Olympics scheduled to take place in Venezuela at the end of the month, as well as the Olympic Games in the case of qualification, if what FIFA considered inadmissible was not resolved – the interference of ordinary justice in associative matters.

Facing this turbulent scenario and the excessive threats from FIFA, who believes it has authority above the sovereignty and common law of countries, last Thursday, the Supreme Federal Court (STF) ordered the reinstatement of Rodrigues in his position. Clearly, the pressures and the political cost of losing "the opium of the modern people" prevailed over the law.

In this way, FIFA got its way and managed to impose its criteria and twist previous judicial decisions. This unchecked power that FIFA possesses, along with its pressure and lobbying capabilities, surpasses any organization on the face of the earth, due to the high political cost of being excluded from the competition that captivates nearly 215 million Brazilians – and it has yielded results, at least in keeping the business going.

Ednaldo Rodrigues, President of the CBF. GETTY IMAGES





"We are pleased and relieved with the decision of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) reinstating President Ednaldo (Rodrigues)," said Emilio García, FIFA's legal representative, after an initial meeting at the headquarters of the Brazilian association in Rio de Janeiro.

"We are here to ensure the autonomy of the CBF and compliance with the rules (...) We will continue working to ensure that Ednaldo's presidency, chosen by Brazilian football, is respected," added FIFA's legal representative, who announced that they would hold various meetings with CBF members.

Alongside the FIFA representative in Rio de Janeiro, Rodrigues stated that the decision of the highest court was "very important for Brazilian football." Brazilian football wins, not its president. When football is assured that its autonomy has been restored, and its clubs will participate in the international competitions for which they qualified, and the national teams in the competitions, that is restoring Brazilian football," affirmed the official born in Bahia on 27 January 1954.

Now, restored to the position and wielding all the power granted by FIFA and, by extension, the Brazilian Court, Rodrigues took action regarding the head coach of the national team with the most titles in football history (5), but who hasn't won one since 2002 with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Cafu, and Rivaldo, among many stars who shone in Korea-Japan.

Ex Coach of Brazil Fernando Diniz and Ednaldo Rodrigues President of CBF. GETTY IMAGES





Swiftly and with the mentioned power, Ednaldo Rodrigues dismissed coach Fernando Diniz, following a streak of poor results for the Seleção in recent times (two victories against Bolivia (5-1) and Peru (0-1); a home draw against Venezuela (1-1), and three consecutive defeats against Uruguay (2-0), Colombia (2-1), and Argentina (0-1)). After Diniz's dismissal, he appointed the new coach of the Brazilian national team, São Paulo's coach, Dorival Júnior, whose recent achievements include the 2022 Copa Libertadores with Flamengo. He will leave his current position to take over the leadership of the seleção.