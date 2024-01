The Île-de-France hotel trade association (GHR) has sent a letter to the authorities expressing its concern at the "anxious communication" about potential problems that could arise from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. They are in favour of solutions and not just a "defeatist perspective".

According to the newspaper La Provence, hoteliers and restaurateurs are tired of hearing a "defeatist" discourse from the authorities. Thousands of hospitality sector representatives are concerned by the constant emphasis on the problems that could arise from the Olympic Games.

For this reason, the main trade association for the hospitality sector in the Île-de-France region, the epicentre of the 2024 Olympics, has sent an open letter to the authorities expressing its dissatisfaction with what it considers to be "fearful communication", which always focuses on potential problems without offering solutions, which it claims there is still time to provide. The letter reads: "Why fear today what you have wished for so much?", a clear reference to the excitement and motivation shared by all French citizens, especially Parisians, to welcome the most important sporting event in the world.

In a letter addressed to the Government, the City of Paris, the Region and the Prefecture, the GHR President, Pascal Mousset, asks: "Why are the inhabitants of the Île-de-France being asked to work remotely during the Olympic Games, in order to avoid the crowds, possible traffic jams, problems with crowds and a possible lack of security? The GHR president warns that they do not want "another lockdown situation".

Parisian business ownerswrite to ask for extended night-time opening for their terraces during the Olympics. GETTY IMAGES

In essence, what the hoteliers and business owners want to do in a sector that will be crucial during the months of the Olympic Games is to avoid emphasising the potential problems and to look for solutions. They point out in the letter: "There is still time. "Don't we still have time to start thinking about how best to deal with and solve this?"

The message is therefore clear, and the organisation, which has over 5,000 members, calls on the authorities to change the discourse, encouraging "positive and responsible discourse" to prevent hoteliers becoming "helpless victims of discordant and negative speeches".

As the key days approach, between 26 July and the 11 August, with the Olympic Games, and later with the Paralympic Games, between the 28th of August and the 8th of September, the influx of visitors and the activity will multiply. During these days, everything will be on a larger scale. Members of the hospitality industry have two main concerns.

Hospitality sector ask authorities to help solve the problems and not just point them out. GETTY IMGES

Firstly, getting the raw materials they need to keep going. The arrival of all the tools and perishable materials necessary for their business will be complicated and will require special attention. Secondly, the need to modify the opening hours of restaurants and their terraces. In the letter sent to the authorities this Tuesday, they ask for an extension of the night-time closing hours, including an important sentence: "We cannot imagine closing our terraces at 10 p.m. when the whole city will be outside!

It is clear that the arrival of foreign visitors during the Games will completely change habits and customs. A sector like this must adapt to the needs and demands that lie ahead. For the time being, we will have to wait and see how the authorities respond to this letter, which is just a request from industry professionals.