Dr Harvey, who passed away aged 64, joined the FISU International Medical Committee in 1999 and contributed extensively in various roles. FISU mourns the loss of a person who is being remembered for "her personal qualities, her dedication and her professionalism."

Janice Harvey has demonstrated her commitment to sports medicine throughout her more than 30 years of work, as detailed by Doug McLean, who provided information on her professional background and the various contributions in which she has applied her knowledge and energy. She has been a member of the FISU International Medical Committee since 1999, where she has coordinated the World University Championships since 2011, and was the Chief Medical Director of the 1997 Summer and Winter Universiades.

Janice Harvey has demonstrated her commitment to sports medicine throughout her more than 30 years of work, as detailed by Doug McLean, who provided information on her professional background and the various contributions in which she has applied her knowledge and energy. She has been a member of the FISU International Medical Committee since 1999, where she has coordinated the World University Championships since 2011, and was the Chief Medical Director of the 1997 Summer and Winter Universiades.

Harvey has worked in a variety of sports and was the Chief Medical Officer for the World Curling Federation at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics. She worked in the medical team for the 2004 World Championships and spent over three decades at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada. In addition to excelling in the medical field as a professional, her dual role as an Associate Clinical Professor and specialist in exercise medicine in the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University Health Science Centre, where her memory will live on, has allowed her to teach and continue her legacy.

Her beginnings in family medicine soon evolved into her involvement in the world of sport, becoming the first family physician to specialise in sports medicine at McMaster, where she supported athletes at the Student Wellness Centre and the Sports Injury Clinic.

Her prolific activity and tireless dedication to medicine allowed her to take on many roles and positions, including that of Physician Advisor Continuing Professional Development for the College of Family Physicians of Canada. In Canada, she also became President of the Canadian Academy of Sport and Exercise Medicine (CASEM). She led efforts to integrate new knowledge and disciplines applied to sports medicine.

Her extensive preparation enabled her to incorporate many new technologies and training methods during her more than 30 years of work. Doug McLean's detailed account succinctly captures the multifaceted personality of Dr Janice Harvey, who leaves an immense legacy within FISU.