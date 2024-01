This time, the training hall of the National Gymnastics Arena was given to the Zira Cultural Centre and the members of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Section of the Stadium of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan.

The main goal of the preparation is to develop gymnastics in the regions and to strengthen the physical preparation of athletes for local and international competitions. At the training sessions, which were organised with the participation of four gymnasts, young athletes performed various gymnastic and dance moves with clubs, balls, hoops and ribbons under the guidance of experienced coaches. Laman Gafarova, a rhythmic gymnastics coach in Nakhchivan, said this was the second time the national team had been invited to Baku for a training camp. According to him, preparation is useful for both athletes and coaches: "Regular training will help gymnasts to increase their success in international and local competitions."

Nazilakhanim Farajova, the coach of the Zira Cultural Centre, said that thanks to the meetings held, two gymnasts have been included in the national team. The project, organised by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, not only included visits by specialists from Baku to the regions and the organisation of master classes, but also invited promising athletes from different regions of the country to gather in the capital.

As part of the development of gymnastics, regional gymnasts regularly take part in training camps held in Baku. So far, rhythmic gymnasts from Ganja, Masalli, Lankaran, Mingachevir, Kurdamir, Shirvan, Gakh and Zagatala Olympic sports complexes have been guests of the National Gymnastics Arena. The rhythmic gymnastics section has been operating at the Zira Cultural Centre since 2015, and at the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Stadium since 2016. Gymnastics was introduced to Azerbaijan during the Soviet period, when Azerbaijani gymnast Lina Vinnikova participated in the 1961 World Tournament in Germany, and began to develop after the 1984 Summer Olympics. It received a special boost after Mehriban Aliyeva became president of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2002.

Azerbaijan has produced many famous and talented gymnasts such as Valery Belenky, Aliya Garayeva, Anna Gurbanova, Dinara Gimatova. It has also hosted major competitions such as the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in 2005 and the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in 2007, 2009 and 2014.

In 2015, the National Gymnastics Arena was built in Azerbaijan and last year it hosted the 39th edition of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships from 17-21 May. The Asian nation completed their best ever performance by becoming European champions in three ribbons + two balls with Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina. Azerbaijan won bronze in the all-around with Zohra Aghamirova and in the five-ball.

In 2022 in Sofia, Bulgaria, the country won its first ever World Championship medal in Sofia in three ribbons and two balls with Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.