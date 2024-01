This Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to announce its final decision on the positive doping test of figure skater Kamila Valieva. Valieva, just 15 years old, was the subject of a scandal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Valieva's future now lies with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which will make a final decision on the athlete's positive drug test on Monday 29 January. The Russian was just 15 years old when she tested positive, raising questions not only about her guilt and the Russian Olympic system after the Sochi 2014 Winter Games, but also about how she was treated as a minor, how the test was conducted and the value of the banned substance to enhance performance.

After Valieva was cleared by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the case was referred to CAS. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) then appealed RUSADA's decision. RUSADA itself also appealed. In September, Valieva, now 17, and a number of experts and witnesses participated via videoconference in a three-member CAS panel in Lausanne to hear the case.

In February 2022 in Beijing, Valieva became the first female skater to perform a quadruple jump in Olympic competition, helping Russia win gold in the team competition. However, the next day she was informed that she had tested positive for trimetazidine, a banned substance used to treat angina, before the Games. At the end of the year, the RUSADA found Valieva "without fault or negligence" for the positive result.

Valieva didn't shine at the last competitions after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. GETTY IMAGES

From the outset, the case presented a dilemma. Valieva's age, 15 at the time, should have guaranteed her maximum confidentiality under WADA's rules for "protected persons" under the age of 16. But Valieva had already attracted worldwide attention for her performance in the team event at the Olympic arena.

"David Pavot, director of the Anti-Doping Research Chair at the University of Sherbrooke in Canada, was quoted by AFP as saying in 2023: "Confidentiality is a good thing, but it becomes somewhat manipulable when you're dealing with high-level athletes.

Pavot added that because of the systematic cheating revealed in 2015, which discredited both Russian sport and RUSADA, Valieva was "caught in a whirlwind bigger than herself, with an anti-Russian narrative where everything is mixed up". Nevertheless, it was the RUSADA that tested the skater on 25 December 2021, while she was winning the Russian championship.

They sent the sample to the WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm. The lab found a tiny concentration of trimetazidine, but due to the Covidien pandemic, the result was not delivered until the middle of the Olympics.

Valieva's potential sanction is expected to be decided on Monday 29 January. GETTY IMAGES

More than a year and a half later, the podium in the team event is in doubt. Much to the chagrin of the Americans, Japanese and Canadians, who finished behind the Russian gold medallists.

After being cleared by RUSADA, Valieva returned to competition and finished second at the Russian Championships in late 2022. Last November, she won the Russian Grand Prix despite falling twice in the free skate, and could only finish third at the 2023 national championships behind Sofia Muravieva and 16-year-old Adeliia Petrosian.

The sanction she faces is the one that WADA and the ISU have been demanding from the start. It is a ban of up to four years and the annulment of all her results since the end of 2021. Valieva blamed "cutlery contamination", which she shared with her grandfather. He was treated with trimetazidine after receiving an artificial heart and drove her to training every day.

In 2018, the sports authority accepted two cases of accidental trimetazidine contamination. The cases accepted by CAS were that of the American swimmer Madisyn Cox, who had consumed the substance in a multivitamin, and that of the Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva at the Pyeongchang Olympics.