The Court of Arbitration for Sport has rejected Russia's appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee, a decision that Moscow has criticised as "discriminatory" for barring it from Paris 2024.

Last October, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) for recognising illegally annexed territories. "The regional sports organisations which are under the authority of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine, namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhya," the IOC stated.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said in its ruling: "The CAS panel in charge of this matter dismissed the appeal and confirmed the contested decision, finding that the IOC Executive Board did not violate the principles of legality, equality, predictability and proportionality."

The headquarters of the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne. GETTY IMAGES

The ROC could appeal this decision in the following days. "The decision of the CAS panel is final and binding, except for the right of the parties to appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days on limited grounds." The IOC is pleased that CAS has upheld the decision of the IOC Executive Board (EB). The ROC's decision to include organisations under the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian NOC "constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter as it violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in accordance with the Olympic Charter," an IOC spokesperson said.

At the time of the suspension, the ROC condemned it as "another counterproductive, politically motivated decision" by the IOC. "The CAS decision is further evidence that civil and sporting discrimination against Russians in the run-up to the Paris Games has reached unprecedented levels," the ROC said in a statement.

President of the Russian Olympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdnyakov. GETTY IMAGES

The ROC appealed the suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the highest court in sports, on 6 November.

In December, the IOC granted permission for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals at this year's Olympic Games as neutrals. At the time of the announcement, the IOC stated that only eight athletes from Russia and three from Belarus had qualified as neutral competitors. In contrast, more than 60 Ukrainian athletes had secured a place at the Paris Games, which take place from 26 July to 11 August.

Russia criticised the conditions imposed on its athletes as "discriminatory," but reiterated that athletes who met the criteria would still compete in Paris.