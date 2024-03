The logo artistically embodies the word "Emirates" and symbolises ambition and progress with its ascending Arabic lines. With its simple and elegant style, it reflects the spirit of vitality and unity, with an emphasis on cultural harmony between the Council States.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, President of the National Olympic Committee and President of the First Gulf Youth Games, the Higher Committee approved the theme of the event and finalised a total of 36 individual and team sports in 41 disciplines to be held in Dubai. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee, chaired the Higher Committee.



The logo expresses the values of respect, equality and fair play, and celebrates the growth and sporting achievement that the youth of the Gulf aspire to. While its intertwined lines celebrate friendship and solidarity, its colours reference the colours of the UAE flag, sending a welcoming message that promotes unity between the people of the Cooperation Council States.

As the event, hosted by the United Arab Emirates approaches from 16 April to 2 May, approaches, the excitement is building as 3,500 male and female athletes prepare to compete under the rallying slogan "Our Gulf is One... Our youth is promising."

Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and other dignitaries at the meeting. UAE NOC

The meeting of the Higher Committee for the First Gulf Youth Games saw many details of the event approved in the presence of the media. A major highlight of the meeting was the unveiling of the distribution of sports competitions across the country's emirates. The event's website, www.uae2024.ae, was also approved.

The First Gulf Youth Games have officially adopted its mascot, a falcon in a space suit. This emblematic choice represents soaring ambition and boundless determination, reflecting the innovation and courage that characterises youth. Inspired by the UAE's pioneering efforts in space exploration, it embodies the spirit of aspiration and achievement.

Rashid bin Humaid said: "We are working to provide an excellent organisational model and confirm the success of events held in the country, which is always writing a success story called 'UAE'."

The mascor of the 2024 Gulf Youth Games. UAE NOC

H.E. Fares Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee, Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee, and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the First Gulf Youth Games, stated: "The opening ceremony of the event will be mainly technical using the latest means and technological methods."

The Opening Ceremony of the event will take place on 23 April at the Dubai Opera. It promises to be a captivating spectacle, combining artistic expression and heritage showcases. Notably, the ceremony will use the latest technological advances, including artificial intelligence techniques, in most parts of the ceremony.