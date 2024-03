Both parties want to strengthen the existing cooperation. To this end, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Baku. During the event, the "Complex Development Model" was presented. The model aims at the development of volleyball in the country.

A ceremony was held at the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan to sign the Memorandum of Understanding between the NOC and the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation. The event was attended by the Vice President of the NOC of Azerbaijan, Chingiz Huseynzada, the President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Shahin Bagirov, as well as representatives of both organisations. Mehman Karimov, Head of the International Programmes Department of the NOC, gave an overview of the existing cooperation and achievements resulting from the relationship between the NOC and the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation.

They also discussed the results of joint projects aimed at developing the country's volleyball potential. Chingiz Huseynzada, Vice President of the Azerbaijan NOC, highlighted the relationship between the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation and the Azerbaijan NOC in recent years. AVF President Shahin Bagirov expressed his confidence in the growth of volleyball in the country.

Jeyhun Rahmanov, Project Manager of the NOC's International Programmes Department, presented the "Complex Development Model", which includes International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Solidarity technical courses for coaches, talent identification - development of young athletes and development of national sports systems.

The Memorandum of Understanding was officially signed by NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzada and AVF President Shahin Bagirov at the end of the event. A strategic action plan for the establishment of a national volleyball centre, the organisation of international-level training courses for coaches, the identification of young talents in each sport and the promotion of volleyball among young people, especially girls, will be developed between the two parties to monitor the protocol in the future.