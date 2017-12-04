Anastasiia Hotfrid became Georgia’s first female medallist at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships on her way to winning the 90 kilograms category here today.

Hotfrid, who claimed all three titles in the same category at the 2017 European Junior and Under-23 Championships, won the snatch with 120kg and came second in the clean and jerk with 145kg for a total of 265kg.

She finished with a 10kg advantage over Chile’s Maria Fernanda Valdes Paris, who finished fourth in the snatch with 109kg and first in the clean and jerk with 146kg.

Dominican Republic’s Crismery Dominga Santana Peguero came third overall with 254kg after finishing second in the snatch with 113kg and third in the clean and jerk with 141kg.

The last World Championship medallist from Dominican Republic was Yuderqui Contreras, who finished second in the women’s 53kg snatch in 2011.

Today’s snatch bronze medallist was 40-year-old Ecuadorian Oliba Seledina Nieve Arroyo with 112kg.

The women’s 90kg bodyweight category was making its IWF World Championships debut here.

Iran’s Ali Hashemi claimed the men's 105kg overall crown ©IWF

In the men’s 105kg event, Iran’s Ali Hashemi came out on top with 404kg after winning the snatch with 183kg and finishing third in the clean and jerk with 221kg.

Hashemi became the first world champion from his country in the category.

Mohammadreza Barari is Iran’s only other medallist in the men’s 105kg, claiming bronze in the clean and jerk in 2013.

Last year's European champion Arturs Plesnieks of Latvia was the overall runner-up with 402kg having come fourth in the snatch with 180kg and second in the clean and jerk with 222kg.

Rounding out the top three was Uzbekistan’s Ivan Efremov with 399kg.

The 31-year-old finished second in the snatch with 182kg and fifth in the clean and jerk with 217kg.

He had the opportunity to successfully defend the snatch gold medal he won in Houston in 2015, but failed with his last lift at 186kg.

South Korea’s Seo Huiyeop was the clean and jerk gold medallist with 222kg and ended up fourth overall with 394kg.

He missed his last clean and jerk attempt at 228kg, which would have been enough to secure him the overall bronze medal.

Ecuador’s Jorge David Arroyo Valdez, who competed in the B group earlier today, was the snatch bronze medallist with 181kg.

Action in Anaheim is due to continue tomorrow.