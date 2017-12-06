Twenty-two Russian appeals have been lodged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following the International Olympic Committee (IOC) retrospectively disqualifying athletes from Sochi 2014 for doping, it has been confirmed.

In total, all but three of the 25 athletes so far sanctioned by IOC Disciplinary Commissions have lodged appeals.

Those received so far includes two-time Olympic champion Alexander Zubkov, Olympic skeleton champion Aleksandr Tretiakov and Olympic cross-country skiing gold medal winner, Alexander Legkov.

They will also be seeking to overturn an IOC decision to suspend them from all future editions of the Olympic Games.

"A CAS arbitration procedure has been opened for each athlete," confirmed a statement today.

"Directions with respect to the next steps in these matters will be issued to the parties in a few days.

"The athletes have requested that the CAS issue its final awards before the beginning of the Olympic Winter Games 2018."

The only three of the 25 yet to file appeals are those sanctioned most recently: biathlon silver medallist Olga Zaitseva and cross-country skiers Yulia Chekaleva and Anastasia Dotsenko.

Cross country skier Alexander Legkov is among those to have lodged an appeal with CAS ©Getty Images

The group are all accused of being part of a "systemic manipulation" of the doping programme in Sochi in which samples were illegally tampered with to mask doping.

They have been sanctioned following a combination of scientific evidence and testimony provided by ex-Moscow Laboratory director turned whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov.

They all deny any wrongdoing.

List of Russian athletes sanctioned by the Oswald Commission

Name of athlete

Sport

Event

Sochi 2014 result

Alexander Legkov

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 50km

Men’s 4x10km

1st

2nd

Evgeniy Belov

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 15km skiathlon

Men’s 15km classic

18th

25th

Maxim Vylegzhanin

Cross-country skiing

Men’s 50km

Men’s team sprint

Men’s 4x10km

2nd

2nd

2nd

Alexey Petukhov

Cross-country skiing

Men's sprint

4th in semi-final

Julia Ivanova

Cross-country skiing

Women’s 10km classic

17th Evgenia Shapovalova

Cross-country skiing

Women’s sprint

6th in quarter-final

Yulia Chekaleva

Cross-country skiing Women's skiathlon

Women's 10km

Women's 4x5km relay

Women's 30km freestyle 15th

11th

6th

32nd Anastasia Dotsenko

Cross-country skiing Women's sprint

Women's team sprint

22nd

6th Aleksandr Tretiakov

Skeleton

Men’s event

1st

Sergei Chudinov

Skeleton

Men’s event

5th

Elena Nikitina

Skeleton

Women’s event

3rd

Olga Potylitsyna

Skeleton

Women’s event

5th

Mariia Orlova

Skeleton

Women’s event

6th

Alexander Zubkov

Bobsleigh

Two-man event

Four-man event

1st

1st

Aleksei Negodailo

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

1st

Dmitrii Trunenkov

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

1st

Aleksandr Kas’yanov

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

4th

Aleksei Pushkarev

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

4th

Ilivir Khuzin

Bobsleigh

Four-man event

4th

Olga Stulneva

Bobsleigh

Two-woman

9th

Yana Romanova

Biathlon

Women’s 7.5km

Women’s 10km pursuit

Women’s 15km

Women’s 4x6km relay

19th

23rd

53rd

2nd

Olga Vilukhina

Biathlon

Women’s 7.5km

Women’s 10km pursuit

Women’s 12.5km mass start

Women’s 4x6km relay

Mixed relay

2nd

7th

21st

2nd

4th

Olga Zaitseva

Biathlon Women's 7.5km

Women's 10km pursuit

Women's 15km

Women's 12.5km mass start

Mixed relay

Women's 4x6km relay 28th

11th

15th

23rd

4th

2nd Olga Fatkulina

Speed skating

Women’s 500m

Women’s 1,000m

Women’s 1,500m

2nd

4th

9th

Aleksandr Rumyantsev

Speed skating

Men’s team pursuit

Men’s 5,000m

6th

11th



