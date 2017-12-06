Appeals have launched at CAS by 22 Russian athletes ©Getty Images

Twenty-two Russian appeals have been lodged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following the International Olympic Committee (IOC) retrospectively disqualifying athletes from Sochi 2014 for doping, it has been confirmed.

In total, all but three of the 25 athletes so far sanctioned by IOC Disciplinary Commissions have lodged appeals.

Those received so far includes two-time Olympic champion Alexander Zubkov, Olympic skeleton champion Aleksandr Tretiakov and Olympic cross-country skiing gold medal winner, Alexander Legkov.

They will also be seeking to overturn an IOC decision to suspend them from all future editions of the Olympic Games.

"A CAS arbitration procedure has been opened for each athlete," confirmed a statement today. 

"Directions with respect to the next steps in these matters will be issued to the parties in a few days. 

"The athletes have requested that the CAS issue its final awards before the beginning of the Olympic Winter Games 2018."

The only three of the 25 yet to file appeals are those sanctioned most recently: biathlon silver medallist Olga Zaitseva and cross-country skiers Yulia Chekaleva and Anastasia Dotsenko.

Cross country skier Alexander Legkov is among those to have lodged an appeal with CAS
The group are all accused of being part of a "systemic manipulation" of the doping programme in Sochi in which samples were illegally tampered with to mask doping.

They have been sanctioned following a combination of scientific evidence and testimony provided by ex-Moscow Laboratory director turned whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov.

They all deny any wrongdoing.

List of Russian athletes sanctioned by the Oswald Commission

Name of athlete
Sport
Event
Sochi 2014 result
Alexander Legkov
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 50km
Men’s 4x10km
1st
2nd
Evgeniy Belov
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 15km skiathlon
Men’s 15km classic
18th
25th
Maxim Vylegzhanin
Cross-country skiing
Men’s 50km
Men’s team sprint
Men’s 4x10km
2nd
2nd
2nd
Alexey Petukhov
Cross-country skiing
Men's sprint
4th in semi-final
Julia Ivanova
Cross-country skiing
Women’s 10km classic
17th
Evgenia Shapovalova
Cross-country skiing
Women’s sprint
6th in quarter-final
Yulia Chekaleva
Cross-country skiingWomen's skiathlon
Women's 10km
Women's 4x5km relay
Women's 30km freestyle		15th
11th
6th
32nd
Anastasia Dotsenko
Cross-country skiingWomen's sprint
Women's team sprint
22nd
6th
Aleksandr Tretiakov
Skeleton
Men’s event
1st
Sergei Chudinov
Skeleton
Men’s event
5th
Elena Nikitina
Skeleton
Women’s event
3rd
Olga Potylitsyna
Skeleton
Women’s event
5th
Mariia Orlova
Skeleton
Women’s event
6th
Alexander Zubkov
Bobsleigh
Two-man event
Four-man event
1st
1st
Aleksei Negodailo
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
1st
Dmitrii Trunenkov
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
1st
Aleksandr Kas’yanov
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
4th
Aleksei Pushkarev
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
4th
Ilivir Khuzin
Bobsleigh
Four-man event
4th
Olga Stulneva
Bobsleigh
Two-woman
9th
Yana Romanova
Biathlon
Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 15km
Women’s 4x6km relay
19th
23rd
53rd
2nd
Olga Vilukhina
Biathlon
Women’s 7.5km
Women’s 10km pursuit
Women’s 12.5km mass start
Women’s 4x6km relay
Mixed relay
2nd
7th
21st
2nd
4th
Olga Zaitseva
BiathlonWomen's 7.5km
Women's 10km pursuit
Women's 15km
Women's 12.5km mass start
Mixed relay
Women's 4x6km relay		28th
11th
15th
23rd
4th
2nd
Olga Fatkulina
Speed skating
Women’s 500m
Women’s 1,000m
Women’s 1,500m
2nd
4th
9th
Aleksandr Rumyantsev
Speed skating
Men’s team pursuit
Men’s 5,000m
6th
11th