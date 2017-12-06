Czech Republic's Jiří Kejval has been belatedly approved as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member at the Executive Board meeting here today.

Turkey's Uğur Erdener and Belgium's Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, meanwhile, have each been switched to individual member status.

Kejval, who turned 50 last week, was among nine individuals proposed for membership at the IOC Session in Lima in September.

An anonymous letter was sent to IOC President Thomas Bach, however, which claimed the former rower, now President of the Czech Olympic Committee, should not become a member because of allegations of corruption levelled against him.

It refered to redistribution of money from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to Czech sport, according to reports in the country.

Belgium's Pierre-Olivier Beckers has been proposed to be an individual member of the IOC ©Getty Images

Kejval denied the allegations and has claimed to be "very positive" about an "ongoing process", and hopeful of his prospects for election due to take place at the IOC Session in Pyeongchang on February 6 to 8 next year.

insidethegames understands that the IOC ethics and compliance officer has ruled he is not to blame for the money redistributed in the Czech Republic.

His approval must once again be approved by the full membership in Pyeongchang.

The switch regarding Erdener and Beckers means the pair - both increasingly influential allies of Bach - will be able to serve terms unaffected by their respective tenures as President of World Archery and the Belgian National Olympic Committee.

Erdener, an IOC member since 2008 and who was elected vice-president last year and who also chairs the IOC Medical and Scientific Commission, reaches the age limit of 70 in 2020 but could be granted an extension to remain for a maximum of four more years.

Beckers-Vieujant, recently appointed chair of the IOC Coordination Commission for Paris 2024, is currently 57 so could remain until at least 2030.