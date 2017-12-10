Peru captain Paolo Guerrero has been ruled out of next year's FIFA World Cup in Russia after he was given a one-year ban for failing a drugs test.

Guerrero, Peru's record goalscorer with 32 from 82 international appearances, tested positive for cocaine in October.

The 32-year-old, who currently plays for Brazilian club Flamengo, failed the test following a 0-0 draw in a World Cup qualifier against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

The substance is listed as a stimulant on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list.

Guerrero's ban means he will be barred from playing in international, domestic and official friendly fixtures until November of next year.

It has been backdated to November 3, the date when the provisional suspension of the player came into effect.

Paolo Guerrero tested positive for cocaine following a World Cup qualifier against Argentina in Buenos Aires ©Getty Images

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee decided, after analysing all the specific circumstances of the case, to suspend the Peruvian international player Paolo Guerrero for one year," a FIFA statement read.

"The suspension period starts on 3 November 2017, the date on which the player was provisionally suspended by the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee."

The ban will come as a huge blow to Guerrero and the Peruvian team, who are due to make their first World Cup appearance since the tournament was held in Spain in 1982.

Peru qualified for the 2018 competition in Russia following a 2-0 inter-confederation play-off win against New Zealand.

Their victory saw them claim the last available place at the World Cup.

It came after they had finished fifth in South American qualifying.

Peru have been drawn to face Australia, Denmark and France in Group C.