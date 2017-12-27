Malta's Jesmond Caruana has been elected as the President of the European Union Weightlifting Confederation.

He was confirmed in the top job after a vote at the organisation's Electoral Congress in Italian capital Rome.

This was held on the sidelines of the fourth edition of the European Union Cup tournament.

Other officials were also confirmed in their roles during the Congress.

Italy's Giuseppe Minissale was voted in to the roles of general secretary and treasurer.

Jesmond Caruana, centre, has been elected as the President of the European Union Weightlifting Confederation ©EUWC

Jakša Ivanišević of Croatia will serve as vice president under Caruana, with three members of the Executive Board also confirmed.

These are Tina Beiter of Denmark, Andreas Degwerth of Austria and Damjan Canzek of Slovenia.

All delegates in attendance in Rome showed their full support to the elected officials.

The International Weightlifting Federation also offered their congratulations.