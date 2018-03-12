New Zealand’s Ali Forsyth and Malta’s Brendan Aquilina won elimination matches to reach the semi-finals of the Bowls World Cup at the Warilla Bowls and Recreation Club.

The duo had ended as the runner-up in the preliminary stage of the competition, with Australia’s defending champion Jeremy Henry and compatriot David Ferguson winning sections one and two, respectively.

While Henry and Ferguson were able to relax after securing semi-final spots, Forsyth and Aquilina were required to play an elimination match.

Forsyth saw off the challenge of the United States’ Charlie Herbert, who had finished third in section one.

The New Zealander emerged as a 11-3, 12-3 winner to book his place in the last four.

He was joined by Aquilina, who secured a 10-5, 9-5 win over Fiji’s David Aitcheson.

Forsyth will face Henry in the first semi-final, with Aquilina going head-to-head with Ferguson in the second.

Women’s elimination matches also took place today, with Scotland’s Kay Moran winning 10-5, 9-5 against New Zealand’s Val Smith.

Moran will now meet Australia’s Bec Van Asch, who topped the section one standings.

Guernsey’s Lucy Beere won the second elimination match 7-5, 8-9, 3-2 against South Africa’s Colleen Piketh.

Her reward is a semi-final against defending champion Jo Edwards of New Zealand.

The semi-finals will all take place tomorrow.