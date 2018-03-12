Preparations for the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France have taken another big step with the official establishment of the Organising Committee.

The inauguration took place in Paris before the France versus England Six Nations match on Saturday (March 10).

A ceremonial signing took place involving French Rugby Federation (FFR) President Bernard Laporte and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

The ceremony was attended by World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont and chief executive Brett Gosper.

"The establishment of the Organising Committee represents a significant milestone in the already advanced planning for Rugby World Cup 2023," said Beaumont.

"Global major events cannot be successfully delivered without a common vision and strong partnership and that is certainly evident in the joint commitment between the FFR, the French Government, CNOSF ( French National Olympic and Sports Committee) and World Rugby to ensure an outstanding Rugby World Cup for France and the global game."

FFR President Bernard Laporte, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and CNOSF secretary general Jean-Michel Brun inaugurate the France 2023 Organisng Committee with World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont behind ©FFR

Laporte added: "The establishment of the Rugby World Cup 2023 Organising Committee is the real kick-off of tournament preparation and today the scene and foundations are set for the delivery of an outstanding event.

"I am delighted to welcome the Prime Minister and Bill Beaumont, who represent the interests and support of the state and international rugby in this project.

"I would also like to thank the CNOSF, the public authorities and, of course, the people of France who will collaborate to deliver a very successful France 2023."

For the first time, key tournament provisions have been secured prior to awarding the 2023 host, including all guarantee and financial provisions, stadia and rights protection obligations.

"France is back to being the home to large sporting events, because we hold it dear to our hearts and we have the know-how," said Philippe.

"France knows how to host and to give these events their global dimension. Engaging moments, fair play, intensity, and ethics: this is what we aim to create with Rugby World Cup 2023."

