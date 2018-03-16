International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons has rejected the idea of moving the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games to before the Olympics to ensure more suitable winter conditions.

It comes amid the re-scheduling of some events here at Pyeongchang 2018 in order to avoid melting snow.

Owing to forecasts of rain, the men's and women's giant slalom events were brought forward to Wednesday (March 14) from tomorrow and Sunday (March 18) respectively.

Fake snow is also likely to be deployed this weekend to combat rising temperatures.

The Paralympics are held late in the northern hemisphere winter as they follow on from the Olympics, which take place in February.

"The current model is ideal for us," Parsons was reported as saying by Spanish newspaper Marca.

"We never discussed moving the Paralympics to before the Olympics, or even holding it at the same time."

Snowfall has not always been easy to come by during Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

The Brazilian added: "At the Olympics there were problems with the wind.

"Now there was snow and the next day it was warm.

"We're not happy about that, but it's just the way it is."

Beijing will rely completely on artificial snow for the 2022 Games with "minimal annual snowfall" in its two mountain clusters - Zhangjiakou and Yanqing.

"There could be no snow outside of the [proposed Alpine skiing] race course, especially in Yanqing, impacting the visual perception of the snow sports setting," an International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission report from June 2015 reads.

Like Pyeongchang, Beijing will use snow cannons to make fake snow.

It is claimed one of the reservoirs near to China capital's will alone supply 360,000 cubic metres of water to help make snow.