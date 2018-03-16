Scott Riddell will captain a 13-strong Scotland men's rugby sevens team named for next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

The team, coached by John Dalziel, will first participate in April's seventh leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong before travelling on to Australia.

They will face Papua New Guinea, Malaysia and defending champions South Africa in Pool A.

Only the top-placed team will progress to the semi-finals for a chance to take home a medal.

"The challenge for this group will be how well we can come together over the next few days and weeks, to give ourselves the best opportunity to be competitive for Team Scotland at the Gold Coast Games," said Dalziel.

"To represent Team Scotland in a Commonwealth Games is a huge honour for everyone involved and I'd like to thank Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby for their continued support, ensuring we have assembled our country's leading sevens exponents.

"It is great to welcome back some of Scotland's leading talent, who have previously represented Scotland 7s and have developed into top 15-a-side players and combine them with our elite, core-sevens players, who have been competing on the World Series."

Scotland were beaten by South Africa in the quarter-finals of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Other members of the team who regularly represent Scotland at sevens level are Jamie Farndale, James Fleming, Nyle Godsmark, Gavin Lowe, Max McFarland and Joe Nayacavou.

They are joined two players from Edinburgh - Glenn Bryce and Darcy Graham.

Four from Glasgow Warriors are also selected - Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Ruaridh Jackson and Lee Jones.

Scotland have lost to South Africa at the quarter-final stage of each of the last two editions of the Commonwealth Games.