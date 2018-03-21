New Zealand have named their men's and women's rugby sevens teams for next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

The men's team will target a fifth Commonwealth Games title, while the women's event is due to make its debut on the programme in the Australian city.

The men's squad features five players who have won gold medals at the event but 18-year-old rising star Etene Nanai-Seturo has been left out.

Nanai-Seturo is the most high-profile omission from the New Zealand side, which will aim to bounce back from their defeat to South Africa in the final at the last edition of the Games in Glasgow four years ago.

He has played in the last four competitions on the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit but has been deemed surplus to requirements for the Commonwealth Games by coach Clark Laidlaw.

Veteran sevens star Tim Mikkelson has been deemed fit enough for selection after a rib injury, while Vilimoni Koroi has also been selected despite recent knee troubles.

New Zealand's men will go up against Canada, Kenya and Zambia in Pool C.

"Narrowing down this squad to 13 players was tough work," said Laidlaw.

Portia Woodman is among the star names on the women's squad ©Getty Images

"We've got a group of really experienced players who know what it takes at events like this and are playing well and then a group of younger guys that want to express themselves.

"The Commonwealth Games is very different for rugby players and something we are really looking forward too.

"Being part of the wider New Zealand team, the Opening Ceremony and things like that, we are going to embrace it all.

"What isn't different is when we put our boots on to train or when we walk into the stadium to play, that is the same and business as usual."

The women's team, nicknamed the Black Ferns, are among the favourites for the inaugural Commonwealth Games crown.

Women's Player of the Year Portia Woodman and Michaela Blyde, who claimed the corresponding prize for the sevens format, are among those included.

Sarah Goss, the 2017 New Zealand women's Player of the Year, has also been selected.

They will take on Canada, South Africa and Kenya in Pool A.

"You can't beat experience when it comes to a pinnacle event and that was part of what we looked at when selecting the squad; players that understand how exciting and busy an event like this is," said coach Allan Bunting.

"The Commonwealth Games is second only to the Olympics for us as an opportunity to inspire young women rugby players.

"We are looking forward to stamping our mark as a rugby team and our expressing ourselves on the world stage."