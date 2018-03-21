Japan's Shogo Nonomura claimed gold at the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) World Cup in Birmingham today.

Action on the first day of the World Cup was focused around the men’s all-round competition at Arena Birmingham.

Nonomura opened the competition by achieving a score of 14.066 points on the floor, before managing a total of 13.233 on the pommel horse.

The Japanese gymnast then managed totals of 14.566 in the rings event, 14.333 in the vault and 15.066 in the parallel bars.

He concluded the competition by scoring 13.533 in the horizontal bar discipline.

It left Nonomura with a total score of 84.797, which proved narrowly enough to claim the gold medal.

Russia’s Nikita Nagornyy ended just behind his rival on a score of 84.731.

The podium was completed by European all-round champion James Hall, with the British gymnast managing a score of 83.531.

He ended ahead of his team-mate Dominick Cunningham, who scored 82.531 to finish the competition in fourth place.

The men's all-round competition was the focus of the first day in Birmingham ©Getty Images

Action is set to continue tomorrow in Birmingham, with the women’s all-round event taking place.

A separate apparatus World Cup in Doha also began today.

Japan’s Takumi Sato topped the men’s floor qualification by achieving a score of 14.866, with Russia’s Dmitrii Lankin ending second on 14.433.

Taiwan’s Lee Chih Kai led the pommel horse event on 15.200, with China’s Zou Jingyuan his closest challenger on 15.066.

The men’s rings qualification was the final competition of the day.

Ukraine’s Igor Radivilov top scored with 15.066, followed by Zou on 14.866.

Competition will continue tomorrow.