World Rugby have claimed that the 2019 World Cup will deliver record economic benefits to host country Japan.

The organisation say that an economic impact study carried out by Ernst and Young has shown that the Rugby World Cup 2019 will deliver a ¥216.6 billion (£1.5 billion/$2.1 billion/€1.7 billion) boost to Japan’s national GDP.

The study states that the 44-day event is likely to attract a significant number of international visitors - approximately 400,000 - who will contribute up to ¥105.7 billion (£0.72 billion/$1 billion/€0.82 billion) in direct expenditure through spending on items including travel and accommodation.

During the 2015 World Cup in England, 406,000 visitors are said to have stayed an average of 14 nights during the tournament, contributing £2.3 billion ($3.2 billion/€2.6 billion) to the economy.

The Ernst and Young report also states that the 12 host cities are set to invest ¥40 billion (£0.27 billion/$0.38 billion/€0.30 billion) into improving transport links and infrastructure whilst 25,000 jobs are also set to be created across the country.

Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee chief executive Akira Shimazu said: "Rugby World Cup 2019 represents an unprecedented economic opportunity for the whole of Japan with a wide range of opportunities across many sectors that will stretch beyond the 12 host cities.

“Through investment in infrastructure, supporting jobs or generating tourism revenue opportunities, this is a tournament that is on track to deliver a significant economic legacy for our nation."

The Rugby World Cup will take place in Asia for the first time in 2019 ©Getty Images

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont added: "Rugby World Cup is one of the world’s biggest and most popular global sporting events that attracts sports and major event fans from around the world for a six-week celebration of rugby and the host nation.

"The findings of the report outline the enormous economic, sporting and social benefits of Rugby World Cup 2019, reaffirming its low-investment, high-return attractiveness to future host unions and governments and just why the tournament increasingly is great for rugby and great for the host nation.

"We are looking forward to what promises to be a very special Japan 2019 tournament that will secure not just an economic legacy, but a participation and fan legacy across Asia through our Impact Beyond programme, run in partnership with the Japan Rugby Football Union and Asia Rugby."

The Rugby World Cup 2019 will take place September 20 to November 2 and will be the first time it has been hosted in Asia.