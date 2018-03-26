The first Moscow student community of the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade has been opened at the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN).

A cooperation agreement was signed at the university by Alexandr Gladush, the RUDN vice-rector for student affairs, and Konstantin Gureev, deputy head of the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Directorate.

It is the 28th student community of the 2019 Winter Universiade to be opened in Russia.

RUDN plays a significant role in attracting Universiade volunteers from different cities and countries around the world.

"The Krasnoyarsk Territory and RUDN have a long history of friendly relations and now the university will be able to take part in the largest international student event of the year 2019 - the Winter Universiade," Gureev said.

"We will be pleased to welcome you to the real winter.

"Volunteers are the key part in creating a festive atmosphere of the Universiade.

"If you come to Krasnoyarsk you will feel the warmth of hearts and friendliness, which are the traditional features of Siberian people, and also you will be a part of a large-scale celebration of sport and hospitality."

According to Gladush, RUDN students had already prepared their entry applications to join the Krasnoyarsk 2019 volunteers team.

Actor and television presenter Sergey Netievskiy, the ambassador of Krasnoyarsk 2019, attended the event ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

"We all really want the Games to be a spectacular and exciting event, so we will do our best to help," he said.

"I have been to the Krasnoyarsk Territory with its extraordinary beauty, taiga expanse.

"It is no coincidence that your city was awarded the right to host an international competition."

Actor and television presenter Sergey Netievskiy, the ambassador of Krasnoyarsk 2019, also attended the event.

He encouraged the RUDN students to attend next year’s event, which is scheduled to take place from March 2 to 12, as volunteers and spectators.

The participants of the meeting then introduced the preparation process for the competitions before answering the students' questions regarding the specific requirements for the Krasnoyarsk 2019 volunteers, including those on what kind of training they will be given and what activities they will be involved in.

According to Gureev, the student community has a target to attract at least 100 volunteers from other nations.

The objective of the student community is to promote university sport and Krasnoyarsk 2019, as well as to develop the volunteer movement in regions.

So far, the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Directorate has received more than 20,000 volunteer applications from 50 countries.