Quick-Step Floors’ Niki Terpstra put in a convincing performance to ensure he became the first Dutchman to win the Tour of Flanders since Adri van Poel in 1986.

After a group of 11 riders led for the majority of the early part of the 264.7 kilometre race, which has a number of notoriously difficult cobbled sections, the gaps in the peloton started widening with 50km to go before three riders eventually broke away with 28km left.

Terpstra was not one of those in the top three at that stage but he astonished spectators as he emerged from the peloton to storm towards the front, eventually passing the three leading riders to move into first position.

Despite pushing hard to gain that lead, there was no lack of energy in the 33-year-old's performance towards the end as he created a 40-second gap over his opponents with just 10km to go before eventually crossing the line in a time of six hours 21 minutes 21 seconds.

As reported by Cycling News, after his victory, Terpstra said: "It's a dream come true.

"Winning Paris-Roubaix and now the Tour of Flanders.

“Those two races were always a big dream for me when I was a young kid.

“I was already crazy about those two races.

“Now they're both on my palmarès.

"I can't describe how happy I am."

Denmark's Mads Pedersen, riding for Trek-Segafredo, came second after finishing 11 seconds behind Terpstra whilst Belgium's Philippe Gilbert ensured Quick-Step Floors had a second rider on the podium after he recorded a time of 6:21:38.

The women's 153.3km race was also won by a Dutch rider thanks to Anna van der Breggen's excellent performance.

Riding for the Boels Domans team, the Olympic road race champion moved into first place with 30km to go and eventually recorded a time of 4:08:42.

Her teammate and compatriot Amy Pieters finished second thanks to a time of 4:09:49 whilst Mitchelton Scott Women's Annemiek van Vleuten, also from the Netherlands, came third.

Next up on the International Cycling Union (UCI) World Tour calendar is the Vuelta al Pais Vasco in the Basque region of Spain

The six-stage race will begin tomorrow (April 2) and end on April 7.

Spain's Alejandro Valverde, who has already won four races this year, will be among the frontrunners and will be looking to defend the title he won in 2017.

He could, however, be pushed close by members of the Mitchelton-Scott team.

They are sending a youthful squad to the event with all but one of their riders under 30 years of age.

Having said that, it is worth noting that Spanish riders have won the last four editions of the event, meaning history is on Valverde's side.