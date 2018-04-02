Five-time Olympic champion Martin Fourcade has pledged to continue his career for a further two years despite the departure of long-term coach Stéphane Bouthiaux.

The Frenchman, who won three Olympic gold medals at February's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, warned the rest of his competitors that his coach leaving would not affect his performance.

Fourcade, who clinched his seventh consecutive overall World Cup crown earlier this month, admitted Bouthiaux's decision to leave would be a "big change".

He vowed he will return with another team as he prepares for the 2019 World Championships in Östersund.

The 29-year-old had been working with Bouthiaux since 2007.

Martin Fourcade won three gold medals at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang ©Getty Images

Fourcade has won all of his major titles while working with Bouthiaux, including 11 gold medals at the World Championships.

"I decided to go back for at least two years, with goals as high as they were over the other years," said Fourcade.

"It's an adventure that ends.

"But I think I'm at a stage in my life where change can do me good and I can learn new people.

"Stéphane is the person who has accompanied me most in these ten years of high-level career, and even before in my junior years.

"It's a big change in my career.

"We knew each other like the fingers of the hand.

"He goes to new missions, but he leaves me rich with everything he has taught me."