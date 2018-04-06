The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has confirmed the 12 host countries which will stage events on the 2019 World Tour.

The flagship circuit is split into two tiers with six competitions given top-level World Tour Platinum status.

Higher prize money is awarded at these events while there is also a better level of presentation and more television coverage to ensure the attendance of the world's best players.

Hungary's capital Budapest will host the first event of 2019 between January 22 and 27 before Doha stages the first platinum event of the season, between March 26 and 31 in Qatar.

Next up is a trip to Shenzhen, China, for a platinum competition between May 28 and June 2 before a regular World Tour leg between June 4 and 9 in Hong Kong.

Action will remain in Asia for a platinum tournament in Japanese city Sapporo between June 12 and 16 and then a regular event in a to-be-decided South Korean city between July 2 and 7.

Geelong in Australia will then host platinum action between July 9 and 14 with a regular tournament taking place in Panagyurishte in Bulgaria from August 13 to 18 as the season concludes in Europe.

Platinum events attract the world's top players ©Getty Images

Olomouc in the Czech Republic and Swedish capital Stockholm will host two regular events between August 20 and 25 and October 1 and 6.

Bremen in Germany will host the penultimate platinum competition between October 8 and 13 before Linz in Austria stages the season's top-tier finale between November 12 and 17.

The best 16 ranked singles players and eight best ranked doubles teams will contest the World Tour Grand FInals in December at a host yet to be determined.

All of the countries on the 2019 World Tour are also on the 2018 World Tour, which is currently underway.

However, four other countries were unsuccessful in their bids to make the final 12.

Japan's leg in Sapporo has been upgraded to platinum level from this year, with one eye on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The South Korean tournament has moved down from platinum status.

"The ITTF World Tour has grown from strength to strength over the past few years, especially after the re-branding in 2017, and with the support from our title sponsor Seamaster," said the ITTF's Head of World Tour Vicky Eleftheriade.

"We are pleased to see more interest in the World Tour from hosts and other partners each year, and we will continue to push the Tour forward to ensure growth in terms of popularity and commercially."