FIFA will begin a process which could eliminate one of the two bids for the 2026 World Cup when its Evaluation Task Force starts an inspection of the joint United bid in Mexico City tomorrow.

The Task Force, including FIFA deputy secretary generals Marco Villiger and former Croatian international Zvonimir Boban, has the power to exclude candidates before the vote at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on June 13 takes place if they find their bid does not meet the required criteria.

The Task Force will score both the Moroccan effort and the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

They are due to begin in Mexico City before they head to Atlanta, Toronto, New York and New Jersey before next Sunday (April 15).

Following the trip to North America, the Task Force is scheduled to visit Morocco from April 16 to 19, where they will travel to Marrakech, Agadir, Tangier and Casablanca.

This is considered a key moment in the race following speculation FIFA President Gianni Infantino is trying to eliminate the Moroccan bid as he prefers the joint US, Canadian and Mexican effort.

"The main objective of the trips, which will comprise visits to specific locations as well as working meetings with the bid committees, will be to clarify certain technical aspects contained in the respective bid books," FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA has been criticised for the way in which it has conducted the bid process so far, with Morocco claiming world football's governing body changed the scoring system just 24 hours before they officially submitted its attempt.

The changes to the scoring system see infrastructure, including stadia and hotels, account for 70 per cent of the initial score given to a bid before it can qualify to enter the ballot.

FIFA also wants host cities to have a population of at least 250,000 with an airport capacity of 60 million passengers a year.

Mexico City will be the first stop for the Evaluation Taks Force on its North American tour ©Getty Images

The maximum distance between the airport and the host city should be 90 minutes.

These new requirements mean a bid needs to score at least two points out of five.

It is claimed this puts Morocco at a disadvantage compared with the North American bid.

A vote to limit the power of the Task Force was held during a FIFA Council meeting in Bogotá last month.

Reports have suggested a vote on the Committee's remit took place in the Colombian capital, with all six African members - including continental President Ahmad - going against Infantino's wishes.

The Task Force was initially set to make a recommendation to FIFA's ruling Council before any decision on whether or not the bids can proceed was made.

It has now been suggested the Council will merely rubber-stamp the verdict of the Task Force

Infantino has defended the bid process, insisting FIFA has not changed the rules and that the bid race will be fair and transparent.