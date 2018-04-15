The World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) has joined Peace and Sport to celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace in the Za'atari refugee camp in Jordan.

It begins WAKO’s contribution to the concept of Live Together, which was developed by Peace and Sport together with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Za’atari is a huge camp with 80,000 refugees.

The celebration there saw Slovenia’s Tomaz Barada, one of the greatest WAKO champions, conduct a sporting workshop for girls.

"I am proud to be part of this and to have the opportunity to be here, to understand the situation fully and to experience the impact we can make developing our services here," Barada, who is also the chairman of the WAKO Athlete Committee and the vice-president of the Slovenian Olympic Committee, said.

Joel Bouzou, founder and President of Peace and Sport added: "We are very happy to team up with WAKO in the celebration of April 6, the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, in the Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan.

"On this day, Peace and Sport will bring together high-level athletes, international sport federations and local NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisations) committed to standing for refugees.

"Today, more than ever, sport can be used as a vehicle to heal, bring a sense of normalcy and support social inclusion programmes for refugees in host communities and camps."

WAKO participated in the celebrations together with the International Table Tennis Federation, the World Taekwondo Federation and the Tech-Ball Federation.

Peace and Sport ran the event in coordination with UNHCR, International Relief and Development and the Jordan Olympic Committee.

WAKO expressed its gratitude to Basel Alshaer, President of the Arabic Kickboxing Federation, as well as the Jordanian Kickboxing Federation and their teams for "the help, the enthusiasm and the trust in the implementation of this important work".

Ex-footballer Christian Karembeu, a FIFA World Cup winner with France, and Athens 2004 Olympic table tennis champion Ryu Seung-min of South Korea were among those who attended the celebrations.

"It was a true inspiration for us to be able to join the enthusiasm from other champions and ambassadors of sport," a statement from WAKO reads.

April 6 was declared the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace by the United Nations General Assembly in 2013.

WAKO signed an agreement with Peace and Sport in 2016.

It did so in order to do its share to promote sport as a tool for peace.



