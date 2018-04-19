A project launched four years ago to make kimonos representing each of the 205 countries eligible to compete at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo has become to come to fruition.

A kimono inspired by natural, cultural and historical attractions of Russia, such as the State Hermitage Museum, Soyuz spacecraft, ballerinas and swans, was unveiled at the Russian Embassy in the Japanese capital.

It was produced as part of the "Imagine Oneworld" project launched four years ago shortly after Tokyo were awarded the Olympic and Paralympic Games ahead of Istanbul and Madrid.

Soviet satellite Sputnik, Siberian dense forest, landscapes of Lake Baikal, and Ivan, the hero of the Russian fairytale The Humpbacked Horse capturing the firebird, are also featured in the kimono and the accompanying "obi" belt made by artisans in Kyoto at a cost of ¥2 million (£13,000/$19,000/€15,000)

Mardanova Asiya, a Japan-based Russian model, wore the kimono at its launch.

Russian model Mardanova Asiya wore the first kimono produced for a country competing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo - eventually it is hoped one will be made for all 206 nations taking part in the Games ©Facebook

"I'm really impressed by this kimono, which expresses my homeland very well," Asiya told Japanese agency Kyodo News.

"I hope to have an opportunity to put it on someday again."

Yoshimasa Takakura, President of kimono shop Choya Co. in Fukuoka, launched the project.

"We will continue to work hard on the project until the Olympics and we expect the excellence of kimono to be acknowledged all over the world," he told Kyodo News.

Takakura revealed that about 100 kimonos have already been completed under the project aimed at promoting world peace and increasing the Japanese traditional garment's presence by incorporating scenes and motifs of other countries.