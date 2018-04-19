German luge star Tatjana Hüfner has decided to extend her career for at least another year after the disappointing of fourth place at this year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The 35-year-old is considered one of the greatest athletes' in the history of the event but has no doubt been motivated to race for another season after her near-miss at Pyeongchang 2018.

Hüfner won an Olympic bronze medal in Turin 2006 before taking gold four years later in Vanouver.

She completed the full set of singles medals with a silver in Sochi.

Her career has also featured eight World Championships gold medals, including individual titles in 2007, 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2017.

She has also topped the overall classification in the International Luge Federation (FIL) World Cup series on five occasions and was European champion in 2016.

"I'm going to be on the world's most FIL railways for another year," Hüfner posted on Facebook.

"I am very pleased to address this challenge again.

"I hope i can count on your great support."