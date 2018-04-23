An investigation into suspected doping from Russian international Ruslan Kambolov has been closed by world football's governing body due to a lack of evidence, it has been claimed.

Sila, the Moscow-based law firm who represented Kambolov, who has made two appearances for the Russian national team, revealed in a statement that the probe into the player had ended as there was a "lack of evidence of such violations".

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko had revealed in February that the 28-year-old, who plays for Russian Premier League club Rubin Kazan, was the subject of an anti-doping investigation.

Mutko claimed, however, that the case was "not linked to the national team".

Kambolov, who made his debut for Russia in 2015 and played in a friendly against Chile last year, could now be selected to represent the host nation during the FIFA World Cup in June and July.

The case was opened by FIFA earlier this year after the organisation received evidence of suspected doping in Russian football, primarily from testimony provided by whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov and from a database of samples obtained from the discredited Moscow Laboratory.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister and former Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko had revealed in February that Ruslan Kambolov was the subject of an anti-doping investigation ©Getty Images

FIFA moved to deny claims from Jim Walden, Rodchenkov's lawyer, that they were considering hiring a private investigator to look into suggestions of doping within Russian football.

Walden, the founding member of the Walden Macht & Haran LLP law firm, has previously insisted that FIFA had not tried to speak to Rodchenkov regarding his evidence on the involvement of Russian footballers in the nation's doping scheme.

These accusations were also denied by FIFA.

It follows reports that the entire Russian team from the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil were implicated in the McLaren Report and were being investigated.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura has previously insisted there is no evidence of state-sponsored doping in Russian football.

So far, nocases have been confirmed against Russian footballers linked to the scheme but FIFA have come under pressure to expedite any investigation with the World Cup due to be begin in the scandal-hit country in less than two months.

insidethegames has contacted FIFA for comment.