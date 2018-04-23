Filipino boxer Leopoldo Cantancio, a two-time Asian Games medallist, has been killed in a motorcycle crash, it has been announced.

The 54-year-old former lightweight was driving home to Bago City from Bacolod where he coached a team in the Panaad Boxing Tournament on Friday (April 18).

Philippine Olympic Committee President Ricky Vargas, also head of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines, expressed his sympathies to Cantancio’s family.

Cantancio had won a silver medal at the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul and a bronze medal at the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing.

He had also competed for the Philippines at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Cantancio won his opening three fights but was beaten in the quarter-final by South Korea's Chun Chil-Sung.

He also fought at the 1988 Olympic Games at Seoul.

Cantancio was beaten in the first round by the Soviet Union's Kostya Tszyu.

The Russian, who later emigrated to Australia, held multiple world championships at light-welterweight, including the undisputed and lineal titles of that division between 2001 and 2005.