The International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) have announced that they have started the search for the hosts for major championship competitions of seven sports.

The sports looking for hosts for their major championships until 2021 are athletics, rowing, football, table tennis and swimming Alpine skiing and Nordic skiing.

Athletics and swimming are looking for places to host their competitions in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

The Argentinian city of Santiago del Estero is due to host the INAS Swimming Championships from August 29 to September 2 this year, making it the first INAS competition to be hosted in the Americas region.

INAS are looking for an Asian host of the 2018 INAS Athletics Championships, along with the 2020 editions of the competition in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Football and table tennis are looking for bids from Asia and the Americas for their regional events.

The 2020 indoor athletics, half-marathon, Alpine and Nordic skiing and indoor rowing World Championships are also looking for hosts.

Overall, INAS are looking for hosts for 20 major events between 2018 and 2021.

They are also searching for a host of the 2023 Global Games.

Brazilian Paralympic T20 400 metres gold medallist Daniel Martins started out by competing in INAS events ©Getty Images

INAS President Marc Truffaut said: "In 2018 we are really getting our plans to create an ambitious, more diverse competition calendar underway.

"It will give the world’s best athletes with intellectual impairments the chance to compete more often at the highest levels.

"We are also opening up the bidding process much earlier so we can secure hosts at least two years before in some cases.

"This will allow us to work with organisers more effectively, raise the standards of our competitions and provide an all-round high-quality experience for everyone involved.

"Hosting an INAS competition is a very important responsibility.

"For some athletes it will be the highest level they may compete at and for others it could be their chance to qualify for a Paralympic Games.

"It is hugely important that we get everything right and we are here to guide and advise organisers at every step of the way."

The deadline for cities to submit bids is 15 months prior to when they take place with the winning bid announced 12 months beforehand.