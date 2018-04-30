The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has today claimed that it has become compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) following a review of its Corrective Action Report (CAR).

The world governing body claim WADA concluded that all non-conformities based on the CAR have been addressed appropriately by AIBA.

Anti-doping is one of several areas where AIBA must prove to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that improvements have been made if boxing is to be allowed to remain on the programme at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

IOC President Thomas Bach highlighted a series of issues surrounding AIBA after the IOC Executive Board meeting in Pyeongchang in February.

Chief among them was the appointment of Gafur Rakhimov as interim President, despite his alleged links to organised crime.

Rakhimov was chosen to replace Franco Falcinelli at the AIBA Extraordinary Congress in Dubai in January after the Italian interim leader decided to step down.

With a new leadership in place, AIBA claims to have been working hard in bringing positive change and further improvements to its anti-doping system.

After outsourcing the management of its anti-doping programme, AIBA has also confirmed that it will join the International Testing Agency, formerly the Independent Testing Authority, as soon as it is up and running, with an anticipated date of June 2018.

"Being in compliance with the World Anti-Doping marks a big achievement for AIBA and shows its commitment to move our organisation forward." AIBA executive director Tom Virgets said.

"We believe this is just the first step and we will continue our talks with WADA as we working together in the fight for clean sport."

AIBA claims it is currently making strong efforts to work with WADA in order to find the best solutions for its anti-doping programme before the 2019 Men’s World Championships in Sochi in Russia.

Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is currently ruled to be non-compliant by WADA due to the country’s doping scandal.

AIBA has confirmed it will join the International Testing Agency as soon as it is up and running ©AIBA

"Proposals and discussions are already being made to ensure a secure and functional anti-doping system is in place during the Championships," an AIBA statement said.

"Furthermore, additional options and alternatives are currently being secured should Russia not be WADA compliant come next year."

AIBA claimed that it is also currently establishing a new anti-doping educational programme dedicated to ensuring that all its Member Federations and athletes understand the applicable rules and regulations.

This is with the support of its new partners, the Global Association of International Sports Federations and the Doping-Free Sport Unit.

Boxing ranked joint ninth among the sports with the highest number of anti-doping rule violations in 2016.

It was revealed last week that the sport registered 35 cases, putting it level with aquatics.

Earlier this month, new WADA compliance standards in which governing bodies can be sanctioned for violating rules came into force.

It marks the first time that International Federations and major event organisers can be handed any sort of concrete punishment by WADA rather than just a statement of non-compliance.

A range of "graded, predictable and proportionate sanctions" can be issued for those violating rules ranging from fines to a six-month probation period to the worst case scenario of a suspension.

All sanctions, however, must be awarded by the Court of Arbitration of Sport rather than WADA directly.

The International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories was introduced in the aftermath of the Russian doping scandal and will theoretically make it easier for action to be taken against bodies like RUSADA when they break the rules.

A new amendment to the World Anti-Doping Code also stipulates that International Federations and organisers of major events must "accept bids for World Championships and other international events only from countries where the Government has ratified, accepted, approved or acceded to the UNESCO Convention and the National Olympic Committee and National Anti-Doping Organisation are in compliance with the Code".