Tournament favourite Ding Junhui reached the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship with a convincing win over Scotland's Anthony McGill at the Crucible in Sheffield.

China's world number three was in splendid form yesterday and built an 8-0 lead before McGill battled back to make it 12-4 going into today's session.

The Scotsman's success, however, was short-lived as Ding won one more frame to take a 13-4 win overall.

Following his win, which is due to see him play sixth seed Barry Hawkins of England in the last eight, Ding told BBC Sport: "I was focused and relaxed and took every chance to make breaks.

"I feel good and I am playing well.

"Barry is a great player.

"It will be a tough game.

"He plays well at the Crucible every year."

England's Judd Trump, pictured, put in an excellent performance at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield to see off competition from countryman Ricky Walden ©Getty Images

The 31-year-old Ding is the bookmakers' favourite for the title after the exits of defending champion Mark Selby and five-time tournament winner Ronnie O'Sullivan.

In the 91-year history of the tournament there has only ever been three winners from outside the British Isles and a Chinese player has never won it.

Judd Trump also booked his place in the quarter-finals after recording a 13-9 victory over Ricky Walden, who were tied on 8-8 overnight, in an all-English encounter.

Trump is now due to face Scotland’s four-time champion John Higgins in his next match.

The final match of the day saw two-time champion Mark Williams of Wales beat England's Robert Milkins by a comfortable 13-7 scoreline.