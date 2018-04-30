Tournament favourite Ding Junhui reached the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship with a convincing win over Scotland's Anthony McGill at the Crucible in Sheffield.
China's world number three was in splendid form yesterday and built an 8-0 lead before McGill battled back to make it 12-4 going into today's session.
The Scotsman's success, however, was short-lived as Ding won one more frame to take a 13-4 win overall.
Following his win, which is due to see him play sixth seed Barry Hawkins of England in the last eight, Ding told BBC Sport: "I was focused and relaxed and took every chance to make breaks.
"I feel good and I am playing well.
"Barry is a great player.
"It will be a tough game.
"He plays well at the Crucible every year."
The 31-year-old Ding is the bookmakers' favourite for the title after the exits of defending champion Mark Selby and five-time tournament winner Ronnie O'Sullivan.
In the 91-year history of the tournament there has only ever been three winners from outside the British Isles and a Chinese player has never won it.
Judd Trump also booked his place in the quarter-finals after recording a 13-9 victory over Ricky Walden, who were tied on 8-8 overnight, in an all-English encounter.
Trump is now due to face Scotland’s four-time champion John Higgins in his next match.
The final match of the day saw two-time champion Mark Williams of Wales beat England's Robert Milkins by a comfortable 13-7 scoreline.