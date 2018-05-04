Japan ended the gold medal hopes of a makeshift unified Korean team with a 3-0 semi-final victory at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Championships in Halmstad today.

Japan are now due face China in tomorrow's final after the defending champions recovered from a match down to beat Hong Kong 3-1 in the Halmstad Arena.

North and South Korean players refused to play their quarter-final clash yesterday and instead joined forces in a move hailed as an example of peace through sport, even though it was controversial with some due to the rule changes mid-competition.

Their team consisted of two players from the South, Chinese-born Jeon Jihee and Yang Haeun, alongside the North's Kim Song I.

Jeon was up first but was outplayed by the attacking 17-year-old Mima Ito 11-2, 11-8, 11-9.

Song proved far more successful against world number three Kasumi Ishikawa in one of the matches of the Championships so far.

Despite three edge balls at crucial points in the fifth and deciding set she just missed out, however, losing an epic encounter 11-4, 6-11, 11-8, 11-13, 16-14.

Asian champion Miu Hirano then swept past Yang 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6.

All three Japanese players were ranked above their opponents, so the result was not a humiliation and the Korean team are guaranteed one of two bronze medals by virtue of reaching the semi-final.

China suffered a shock in the opening match of their semi-final when reigning world and Olympic singles champion Ding Ning was defeated 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 by Hong Kong's Minnie Soo.

Normality resumed thereafter, however, as China close in on a fourth successive title.

Zhu Yuling beat Hoi Kem Doo 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-8 before Liu Shiwen overcame Lee Ho Ching 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-4.

Ding then returned to complete the job 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8 against Doo.

China also eased into the men's semi-finals today with a 3-0 victory over Austria.

South Korea partially avenged Japan for the women's defeat with a 3-1 men's success.

Jeoung Youngsik led the way by beating teenage sensation Tomokazo Harimoto 17-16, 6-11, 9-11, 11-3, 11-9 before a 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 success in the final match against Olympic singles bronze medallist Jun Mizutani.

It will mark the first time at the biennial event since a 2006 event in Bremen where Japan have failed to finish in a podium position.

Hosts Sweden beat England 3-0 and Germany won 3-1 over Brazil in the other two quarter-finals.