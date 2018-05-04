United States opened the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships in sensational fashion with a 5-4 overtime victory over arch-rivals Canada today in Herning.
Cam Atkinson scored two superb shootout goals to separate the teams in the Group B encounter at the Jyske Bank Boxen.
In the first, he tricked Canadian goalie Darcy Kuemper to the glove side before sending the puck to the stick side second time around.
A save by Keith Kinkaid then secured the victory.
It came after the Americans had barely survived to make the shootout after a Canadian-dominated overtime period.
Canada had 15 shots overall in comparison with just five for the eventual winners, but the resilience of the Americans was key.
Russia proved utterly dominant in a 7-0 victory over France elsewhere today at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.
They required three minutes of the first period to take a 3-0 lead and never looked like relinquishing it.
Kirill Kaprizov led the way with two goals and an assist.
Yevgeni Dadonov added a goal and an assist which Pavel Buchnevich, Alexander Barabanov and Maxim Shalunov all managed their first career World Championship goals for Russia.
"It was a normal game, we made some mistakes as well," said Kaprizov.
"We’ll need to keep improving from game to game.
"We allowed a few turnovers, and the coaches are telling us all about it.
"Even so, it’s good to start with a big win."
The first stage of the competition sees the 16 teams divided into two groups of eight with the top four from each advancing to the quarterfinals.