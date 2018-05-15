The International University Sports Federation (FISU) have expressed their confidence that the Italian city of Naples will be ready to host the 2019 Summer Universiade.

Following a week in Naples as part of an inspection visit, FISU Summer Universiade director Marc Vandenplas told ANSA: "There's still a lot to do, and there's no time to waste, but the progress that has been made since Commissioner [Luisa] Latella arrived is evident.

"We are confident.

"The Commission is working on the most important issues, from the Athletes' Village to the tenders, such as that for technology.

"And we have provided the Commission with an advisor, Epic, paid by FISU to facilitate and speed up these procedures.

"We are certain that things will go well, especially because the Italian National Olympic Committee is offering its support to help organise.

"But there's no time to waste."

FISU have moved away from the idea of having the Athletes' Village based on boats in the port of Naples ©Getty Images

Vandenplas also expressed his belief that the Athletes' Village should be housed at the Mostra d'Oltremare Convention Centre rather than on cruise ships anchored at the port of Naples.

"We recently received the project for the Village at the Mostra and we're evaluating it," he said.

"Certainly, compared to the old idea to have the Village at the port, which was very charming but had numerous security issues as well as the issue of an insufficient number of rooms and having to share the port with tourists, the Mostra option seems like a good solution to us for the athletes and the city."

The Belgian also paid tribute to Naples and expressed his delight that the Games were being hosted in the city.

"Naples is a city with a great university and sporting tradition, as well as one of great hospitality, and it has everything that's needed to host a special edition of the Universiade," he said.

"When its bid arrived, we were happy."

Naples 2019 will take place from July 3 to 14.

The city has had limited time to prepare as they took over the hosting rights from Brasilia, which withdrew as the Universiade venue in January 2015.

The Brazilian capital was unable to meet financial commitments.