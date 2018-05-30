Danny Jordaan has been re-elected as South African Football Association (SAFA) President for a five-year term, despite controversies involving the election and an allegation of rape.

Jordaan received 234 of the 246 votes cast at the organisation's Congress, giving him a majority of 95.12 per cent.

The Congress was due to take place on March 24, but was eventually postponed after SAFA came under pressure to halt the proceedings.

A postponement had been heavily pursued by former referee Ace Ncobo.

Ncobo opted to return to challenge Jordaan at the recent election, having previously pulled out of contention.

According to Times Live, however, he walked out of the Congress at the Sandton Convention Centre after alleging he had been threatened after raising objections to the election continuing.

His absence left Jordaan standing unopposed for the role, ensuring he retained the position he had held since 2013.

Jordaan, head of the Organising Committee that delivered the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, has rejected claims the Congress was illegal.

In a statement, SAFA claim both the Electoral Committee and FIFA representatives who attended the Congress stated it was "free, fair and very transparent".

SAFA also published a letter from Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Ahmad which congratulated Jordaan for being re-elected.

"On behalf of the African Confederation of Football, I would like to offer you our warmest congratulation for your re-election as President of the South African Football Association on the 26th of May 2018 in the occasion of the SAFA Elective Congress," Ahmad wrote.

"CAF is confident that your experience, know-how and leadership will benefit football in South Africa and allow its continuous development.

"We wish you a very successful tenure in your position and rest assured that you can count on the support of the Confederation to develop football within your region."

SAFA published a letter from CAF President Ahmad which congratulated Danny Jordaan on his re-election ©SAFA

Jordaan had briefly been temporarily replaced as SAFA President by vice-president Xolile Nkompela, who had served as acting President since the start of April.

The election came despite the ongoing allegation of rape made against Jordaan.

He has been accused by Jennifer Ferguson, a singer and former African National Congress representative.

Jordaan has denied any wrongdoing and has been staunchly defended by SAFA.

Jordaan is a former Mayor of Port Elizabeth, with the alleged crime taking place there 24 years ago.

The SAFA have even gone as far as accusing Ferguson of changing her version of events.

Having been re-elected, Jordaan has pledged to bid for the FIFA Women's World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.