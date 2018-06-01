England Hockey has marked 50 days to go before the start of the Women's World Cup in the country with the launch of its #BehindEveryGreatPlayer campaign.

The initiative aims to highlight the importance of supportive role models for athletes.

Videos featuring England hockey players and their relatives have been created in a bid to "enhance perceptions of hockey".

Parents of children who play the sport are being particularly targeted, as well as the general public.

The videos explore the way in which role models can help youngsters unlock their potential, both on and off the hockey pitch.

"We proudly work tirelessly on and off the field in preparation for incredible tournaments like our home World Cup, but perhaps something we don't acknowledge well enough is the amazing people behind the scenes," said England women's captain Alex Danson, an Olympic gold medallist with Britain at Rio 2016.

"Whether it’s our family, friends, volunteers, coaches, the list is endless.

"It's their passion, dedication and time they give us which really is the absolute bedrock to our success as players and also as people.

"That truly is what's behind every great player."

England will host the Women's World Cup between July 21 and August 5 at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Giselle Ansley, also an Olympic champion who stars in a video with mum Sue, added: "I was introduced to the sport of hockey almost from birth - my mum used to take me to games in my pram.

"From my first moments playing hockey, my mum has always been right by my side supporting me through thick and thin."