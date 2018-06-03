Ondřej Synek of Czech Republic emerged triumphant in the men's single sculls final on the last day of action at the World Rowing Cup in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

Synek, who claimed two silver medals at the London 2012 Olympics and one bronze at Rio 2016, posted a time of 6min 44.820sec to ensure he finished top of the podium.

Switzerland's Roman Roeoesli finished second with a time of 6:45.590 with Germany's Oliver Zeidler, who only started rowing competitively 18 months ago, completing the podium line-up in 6:46.230.

After having to settle for silver in the men's, Jeannine Gmelin, a 2017 World Championship gold medallist, made sure Switzerland went home with a title by winning the women’s sculls in a time of 07:22.780.

Ireland's Sanita Puspure and Austria's Magdalena Lobnig completed the podium lineup with times of 7:25.300 and 7:25.510 respectively.

The Netherlands dominated both the men’s and women’s four events, claiming a one-two in both competitions.

One Dutch team recorded a gold medal-winning time of 5:51.050 in the men's competition with the second claiming silver in 5:52.410.

Belarus won bronze in 5:52.420.

The winning time for the Dutch team in the women's event was 6:27.360 with the silver medal being claimed in a time of 6:28.650.

Russia rounded off the podium thanks to a time of 6:30.130.

There was more Dutch success in the women's eight competition thanks to the team's winning time of 6:07.220.

Great Britain finished second in 06:11.130 whilst China rounded off the podium in 6:14.790.

Germany's secured the title in the men's edition with a time of 5:24.910, enough to see off competition from Olympic champions Great Britain, who crossed the line in 5:26.010.

Romania won bronze in a time of 5:31.480.