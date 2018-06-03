The official debrief of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games is scheduled to begin here tomorrow in Beijing as China’s capital steps up preparations for hosting the next edition of the quadrennial event in 2022.

Hosted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the debrief will take place at the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee’s headquarters and provide an opportunity to share important strategic and operational learnings from Pyeongchang 2018, held earlier this year.

Key participants include IOC President Thomas Bach and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) counterpart Andrew Parsons.

IOC vice-president Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr and Pyeongchang 2018 President Lee Hee-beom are among the other notable attendees.

In addition to celebrating what is described as the "successful conclusion" of Pyeongchang 2018, subjects to be discussed during the debrief include smart planning, sustainable governance, IOC and IPC brand building, as well as Beijing 2022’s post-Games legacy.

Although the event is scheduled to officially run until Friday (June 8), the opening two days, referred to as the strategic learning phase, will provide the most interest.

Tomorrow’s programme will start with a celebration of Pyeongchang 2018 followed by a session on the "New Norm", guidelines laid out by the IOC and designed to ensure cities host the Games more cost efficiently.

On the basis of both Pyeongchang 2018’s experience and the "New Norm" direction, a further session will aim to demonstrate how an inspired vision, smart planning, sustainable governance, integrated collaboration and a clear legacy strategy will help Beijing 2022 have a long-lasting, positive impact.

Day one will conclude with a discussion exploring the creation and telling of a joint Olympic and Paralympic story, with the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee at the forefront of this mission.

Beijing is set to host the next edition of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in four years' time ©Getty Images

The second and final day of the strategic learning phase will include sessions focusing on the opportunity the Paralympics offers host cities for social development, and the experience of Olympic fans watching the Games from both close and afar.

The final session will start with some conclusions, introducing more specifically the implementation of the "New Norm" and its benefits.

It will end with the passing of a baton to Beijing 2022, with the Organising Committee declaring its ambitions and vision.

Beijing 2022 organisers are said to have prepared a list of more than 2,000 questions to ask at the debrief.

Yan Cheng, the human resources director for Beijing 2022, told China Daily the list of questions would be shared with members of the IOC delegation as well as officials from Pyeongchang.

They relate to areas including snow sport operations, he said.

"This marks the handover of Olympic hosting expertise from Pyeongchang to Beijing," Yan said.

"The share of knowledge and transfer of expertise from the Pyeongchang Organising Committee will enlighten us about the complexity of hosting the Winter Olympic Games and provide us with proven experience to facilitate our work."

Beijing 2022 leaders have already announced plans to attract more skilled international workers to play a part in the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.