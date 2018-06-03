Second seeded German Alexander Zverev came through a tough match against unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov to book his spot in the last eight of the French Open at Roland Garros today.

Khachanov, who has won two singles titles in his career, took the first set by a 6-4 scoreline to give himself a surprising lead.

Zverev did fight back to take the second set 7-6(4), but the fact the much-fancied German only won it by a tiebreak undoubtedly gave 22-year-old Khachanov confidence, which he used to take the next set by a convincing 6-2 scoreline, putting him within one set of a famous upset.

The German, however, then showed why he has been given the second seeding as he recovered brilliantly to take the fourth and fifth sets by 6-3 scorelines, ensuring he made it to the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere in the men’s event, 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeated Spain’s Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Sloane Stephens has dropped just one set at the French Open so far ©Getty Images

In the women’s draw, Sloane Stephens of the United States recorded a convincing 6-2, 6-0 victory over Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, who had knocked out two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová of the Czech Republic in the previous round.

This result means Stephens, who is seeded 10th, has still only dropped one set in her four matches so far at the French Open.

Elsewhere in the women's competition, Stephens’ compatriot Madison Keys thrashed Romania's Mihaela Buzărnescu by a 6-1, 6-4 scoreline.

The competition continues tomorrow.