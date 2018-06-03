Maksim Khramtcov claimed Russia’s third gold medal of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Rome after beating Spain’s Raul Martinez Garcia to the men’s under 80 kilograms title on the final day of action.

Khramtcov, the under 74kg world champion, sealed his success with a 14-9 win at the Italian capital’s Foro Italico.

It secured him his second Grand Prix crown in the under 80kg category.

Leading 11-4 going into the final round, Khramtcov defended valiantly as Martinez Garcia desperately tried to reduce the deficit.

The Spaniard managed to land a kick to the trunk with 45 seconds left, but his opponent responded with a punch to the same area.

A frantic final 10 seconds then saw both fighters land kicks to the trunk, but it was Khramtcov who held on to secure the gold medal.

Croatia’s Toni Kanaet and Portugal’s Julio Ferreira won the bronze medals on offer.

Earlier in the day, Kim So-hui claimed her third Grand Prix title in the women’s under 49kg division and South Korea’s second gold medal in Rome.

The Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist defeated Brazil’s Talisca Reis 23-13 in the final.

Russia's Maksim Khramtcov beat Spain's Raul Martinez Garcia in the men's under 80kg final ©World Taekwondo

Trailing 7-5 going into the final round, Kim showed why she was pre-tournament favourite.

The 24-year-old came out with a point to prove and within 30 seconds, she had turned the fight on its head with five consecutive kicks to the trunk to put her eight points up.

Reis responded with a punch to the trunk, but Kim remained composed and put the match almost out of sight with another kick to the same area to make the score 17-8.

The South Korean then turned on the style in the final 10 seconds, landing another two kicks to the head to triumph by a margin of 10 points.

The bronze medals were won by South Korea’s Sim Jae-young and under 53kg world champion Zeliha Agris of Turkey.

Both Khramtcov and Sim have significantly increased their Olympic points tally in the run-up to Tokyo 2020.

The competition in Rome was the first World Taekwondo Grand Prix to be held in Italy.

The next Grand Prix of 2018 is due to take place in Russia’s capital Moscow from August 10 to 12.