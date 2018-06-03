Russia beat France in the women’s team final as action concluded today at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Sabre World Cup in Tunis.

The quartet of Yana Egorian, Sofia Pozdniakova, Svetlana Sheveleva and Sofya Velikaya clinched the gold medal with a 45-35 win at the Tunisian capital’s El Menzah Sport Palace.

France’s Sara Balzer, Manon Brunet, Charlotte Lembach and Caroline Queroli had to settle for second place.

Brunet won the women’s individual title yesterday.

Rounding out the team podium were Italy’s Martina Criscio, Rossella Gregorio, Loreta Gulotta and Irene Vecchi after they defeated China 45-42 in the bronze medal match.

The semi-finals had earlier seen Russia overcome Italy 45-42 and France beat China 45-37.

The United States finished fifth thanks to a 45-42 win over Hungary.

South Korea defeated Ukraine 45-39 in the seventh-place play-off.