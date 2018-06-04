A revised International Standard for the Protection of Privacy and Personal Information has been published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to "ensure athletes' data and corresponding rights are protected".

The release of the new standard comes into effect immediately and follows the hacking of WADA systems by Fancy Bears, who have published a raft of confidential medical information on a host of high-profile athletes in recent years.

The revised version of the standard was officially approved by the WADA Executive Committee at its meeting in Montreal last month.

It includes amendments to articles dealing with areas such as how National Anti-Doping Organisations can maintain the security of the personal information in their possession.

The standard aims to "ensure that athletes are provided with all relevant information, including with whom their personal information is being shared, for how long and for what purpose, as well as who they can contact in the event they have a complaint or question regarding their information".

WADA claim it also "promotes the highest data privacy standards currently available".

The document aims to ensure athletes’ data and corresponding rights are protected ©WADA

The Fancy Bears leaks largely focused on Therapeutic Use Exemptions, where athletes had obtained permission to take otherwise banned substances for medical reasons.

The Russian-linked hacking group exposed athletes including British Tour de France-winning cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins, who has been the subject of intense scrutiny in recent months following claims in a British Parliamentary report that he used the TUE system to gain an advantage.

Britain's five-time Olympic gold medallist denies the allegations.

Athletes they have previously targeted include British athlete Sir Mo Farah, who defended both his 5,000 and 10,000 metres Olympic titles at Rio 2016.

Tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams, four-time Rio 2016 gold medal winning gymnast Simone Biles and Tour de France winner Chris Froome - currently facing a hearing after testing positive for asthma medication salbutamol when he won the 2017 Vuelta a España - have also had their records published by Fancy Bears.