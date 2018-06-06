United World Wrestling (UWW) visited North Korea to deliver a referees course in the secretive state.

The course was part of the "Referees Education Pathway" programme, which was launched last year as part of a bid to develop future generations of officials worldwide.

It was the first course of its type held in North Korea, a country usually closed off to the outside world.

According to UWW, the event, organised by the country's national governing body for wrestling, "exceeded all requirements".

"Last year the Federation hosted a Level One Coaches Course, which was received with equal praise," a statement said.

"The small nation produced an impressive number of referees and coaches with 16 referee candidates and a coaching seminar with 78 attendees."

North Korean wrestling welcomed the UWW referees course ©Getty Images

Turkey's Halil Ibrahim Cicioglu, a first ranked referee and a member of the UWW's Referee Commission, carried out the course in North Korea and also visited China.

"I had an excellent educational opportunity in the DPRK [North Korea] and China," Cicioglu said.

"I was very happy to serve the people who wanted to improve the sport of wrestling in their countries and was impressed with their excitement to learn.

"We look forward to seeing more of these referees at future international competitions."

North Korea won one bronze medal at last year's UWW World Championships in Paris.

It came courtesy of Kim Son-hyang in the women's 48 kilograms division.