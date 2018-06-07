World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) President Riccardo Fraccari has hailed the success of the Under-18 World Cup after 12 athletes who have played in the tournament were selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball (MLB) draft.

The amount of Under-18 Baseball World Cup players picked in this year's draft is a record, beating the previous tally of seven set in 2016.

It includes 10 of the American squad which claimed the under-18 world title in Thunder Bay in Canada last year.

Canada's Noah Naylor was also picked in the first round of the draft, along with Ryan Rolison, a member of the US team at the 2015 edition of the competition.

Jarred Kelenic was the highest drafted player from the 2017 US team as he was picked at number six.

He was chosen to play for the New York Mets, while the Colorado Rockies snapped up Rolison.

Ten of the American squad which claimed the under-18 world title in Thunder Bay in Canada were drafted in the first round ©WBSC

Naylor was selected to represent the Cleveland Indians.

Ryan Weathers was picked for the San Diego Padres, Matthew Liberatore was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays and the St Louis Cardinals selected Nolan Gorman.

Brice Turang, Anthony Siegler and Triston Casas were drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox respectively.

Mason Denaburg, J.T. Ginn and Ethan Hankins completed the drafted players as they were selected by the Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Indians respectively.

"The WBSC Under-18 Baseball World Cup is one of the most prestigious youth World Championships in all of sports, and this record number of players drafted in the first round is a reflection of this," said Fraccari.

"It also reaffirms that the national teams are being filled with the best players in their respective countries."