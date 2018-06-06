Figure skating officials agreed to change rules on national bias in judging and approved an alteration to the Olympic qualification procedure at the International Skating Union (ISU) Congress in Seville today.

The alterations to the regulations will see an independent panel evaluate scores for "suspected national basis" at major competitions and events.

It is designed to ensure those selected by their National Federations do not favourably score skaters from their country following criticism of the current process.

According to BuzzFeed, more than 20 current and former judges, skaters, and coaches cited the issue as a widespread concern within the sport.

National bias in figure skating was described at the Congress as being a "critical issue".

"The Officials Assessment Commission shall prepare a report for each competition including the identification of those anomalies and suspected national bias in the judges' scores," read the approved proposal.

Changes to the Olympic qualification process were also approved by delegates ©Getty Images

The figure skating delegates attending the Congress in the Spanish city also voted in favour of an alteration to how athletes qualify for the Olympic Games.

The modification means countries which earn two or three spots for the Olympics through the World Championships will no longer be guaranteed the places.

Instead, they will only receive two or three berths if they qualified for the free skate at the World Championships.

"For countries that earned two or three spots but did not have enough skaters to qualify for the free skate at the Worlds, they may send one skater to the Olympic Qualifying Event to fight for Olympic spots," read the proposal.

"This skater cannot have qualified for free skate at the Worlds."

The Congress is due to continue tomorrow with speed skating and figure skating branch sessions.