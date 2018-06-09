France’s Sylvain Andre beat his compatriot Joris Daudet by fractions of a second on the line to win the gold medal at the International Cycling Union (UCI) BMX World Championships in Baku.

The 25-year-old sank face down onto the track at the Baku BMX Velo Park facility after a dramatic race that delivered him a place on the top of the podium a year after he had had to settle for the silver in Rock Hill.

Andre clocked 31.476sec, with Daudet – world champion in 2011 and 2016, bronze medallist a year ago – recording 31.482.

The bronze medal went to Brazil’s Anderson De Souza Filho in 32.602.

Defending champion Corben Sharrah of the United States finished fifth in 38.091.

Laura Smulders took gold, and sister Merel silver in the women's final at the UCI BMX World Championships ©UCI

The women’s elite title went to the London 2012 bronze medallist Laura Smulders.

The 24-year-old Dutch rider clocked 35.690 to finish just ahead of her younger sister Merel, who took the silver medal in 36.833.

A Dutch clean sweep was completed by Judy Baauw, winner of the bronze medal in 37.578.

Defending champion Alise Willoughby of the United States came to grief, coming in as the seventh and last finisher in 1min 50.246sec.

It was a hectic day of racing given that the previous day’s competition had had to be postponed because of fierce winds.